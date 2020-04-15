Linton care facility reports second coronavirus death

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton care facility has reported its second resident death due to the coronavirus.

Leaders from Glenburn Home made the announcement on Wednesday.

In the same update, leaders say seven other residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those residents are in the hospital.

The remaining five residents were moved to an isolated COVID-19 unit within the facility.

Leaders also report five Glenburn employees have tested positive for the virus. They are under a 14-day quarantine.

