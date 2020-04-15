LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton care facility has reported its second resident death due to the coronavirus.
Leaders from Glenburn Home made the announcement on Wednesday.
In the same update, leaders say seven other residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those residents are in the hospital.
The remaining five residents were moved to an isolated COVID-19 unit within the facility.
Leaders also report five Glenburn employees have tested positive for the virus. They are under a 14-day quarantine.
Related Content
- Linton care facility reports second coronavirus death
- Linton care facility reports COVID-19 death
- Kidney care facility opens Terre Haute location
- Local care facility hosts cooking competition
- Linton Stockton Challenge Course
- Former Linton mission demolished
- COVID-19 cases reported at two Wabash Valley care facilities - with one person dying
- Missing juvenile reported in Greene County; last seen in Linton
- State awaiting 'plan of correction' after investigation into care facility
- Wabash Valley care facilities take steps to keep patients safe
Scroll for more content...