Linton care facility reports COVID-19 death

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A care facility in Linton has lost its first resident to COVID-19.

On Monday, News 10 reported Glenburn Home has five cases of the coronavirus among its residents.

On Tuesday, the facility reported its first death on its social media page.

See the full statement below.

--

Regrettably, today Glenburn Home has lost its first resident to COVID-19. Please join us in keeping this resident and their loved ones in your prayers, as they grieve this terrible loss. They need our support at this difficult time, and Glenburn Home is doing everything we can to be helpful.

We follow all guidance set forth for privacy, patient care, employee safety, and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. Families are continually notified of their loved one’s condition. We’re bound by federal guidelines under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which protect the privacy of our residents.

While caring for residents in isolation, staff follow all federal and state guidelines for wearing full protective equipment, including medical gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks, and are restricted to working solely in their units.

These guidelines can be found here: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Nursing-Homes.aspx.

Moving forward, we will continue to provide our regularly scheduled updates to our residents, their families and our staff which will include up-to-date information on COVID-19’s impact, as well as steps we’re taking to fight this pandemic.

On behalf of the entire Glenburn community, we mourn with the family of our resident, as they deal with their loss. Please keep them, our residents and staff in your prayers.