Linton-Stockton takes home top prize in Friday Football Food Drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Groups of high school students have been helping families in need in the Wabash Valley.

Students at high schools across the Wabash Valley have been participating in the Catholic Charities Friday Night Food Drive.

It was a friendly competition to raise money for charity.

On Friday night - awards were given out to the top three schools.

Terre Haute North finished in third place, South Vermillion took second place and taking home the first-place trophy was Linton-Stockton.

They collected more than 8,000 pounds of food.

Linton-Stockton leaders told us they didn't stop at Friday night football games. They also hosted a food drive at the school.

In total, more than 27,000 pounds of food was raised.