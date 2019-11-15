Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Linton-Stockton takes home top prize in Friday Football Food Drive

Groups of high school students have been helping families in need in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Groups of high school students have been helping families in need in the Wabash Valley.

Students at high schools across the Wabash Valley have been participating in the Catholic Charities Friday Night Food Drive.

It was a friendly competition to raise money for charity.

On Friday night - awards were given out to the top three schools.

Terre Haute North finished in third place, South Vermillion took second place and taking home the first-place trophy was Linton-Stockton.

They collected more than 8,000 pounds of food.

Linton-Stockton leaders told us they didn't stop at Friday night football games. They also hosted a food drive at the school.

In total, more than 27,000 pounds of food was raised.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Colder Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Linton-Stockton takes home top prize in Friday Football Food Drive

Image

Hamilton Center opens new clinic

Image

Former Boys and Girls club Executive Director honored

Image

Court documents show more details about Terre Haute murder investigation

Image

Vigo County School Corporation learns what caused West Vigo Elementary evacuation

Image

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Image

Hey Kevin 11-15

Image

Business and Bagels gives the community a look at a local organization

Image

Propane prices are up - here's why

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook