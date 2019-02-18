Linton-Stockton staff learns lessons on poverty

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - It's was a stressful Monday for sixth-grade science teacher Katie Graves.

Graves explains, "I am a mom in a low-income family. I'm the single employed parent in this family. My husband just got sent to jail. So I am trying to deal with that."

Graves is one of the many Linton-Stockton staff members taking part in a poverty simulation. While her background is made up, the stress of making ends meet is real.

Graves says, "I'm trying to stand in this line right here so I can get transportation vouchers so that I can get to my job. Which I'm probably going to be late for because I've been standing in this line."

The scenario Graves is handling is one many in the valley deal with on a daily basis.

Graves says, "I've got two checks that I can't cash at the bank until I pay off my loans and I'm just trying to keep my family together."

The simulation paints a picture of what families in poverty go through. Highlighted is how poverty affects students.

Linton-Stockton superintendent Kathy Goad says, "We want to sensitize our staff into what it is that those families have to go through just to make ends meet. And how perhaps we can make things better."

Forty-eight percent of linton stockton students are currently on free or reduced lunch. For Graves, the experience is eye opening.

Graves explains, "It's a completely different perspective from what my normal life is. It's just a very different...it's just trying to keep all the balls in the air is a lot more than i expected it to be."