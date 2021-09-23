Linton-Stockton school corporation in need of more employees

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- The Linton-Stockton School Corporation is in urgent need of more substitute teachers, bus drivers, and bus driver aids. The need has increased since the start of the pandemic and finding employees hasn't been an easy task.

There is currently only one substitute at Linton-Stockton, and the school corporation is hoping this number increases. As more teachers are forced to quarantine, substitute teachers are needed to fill the spot for a short amount of time. Although teachers can virtually teach from home, there is a requirement for a substitute to supervise the classroom.

The principal for the middle and high school at Linton-Stockton, Alicia Cornelius shares the constant need for more substitutes.

"Occasionally we'll have kids quarantine or teachers quarantined and when the teacher's kids are quarantined it's necessary for them to stay home with their younger school-aged children," says Cornelius.

The school corporation is also in need of more bus drivers and bus driver aids to supervise children so the driver is able to better focus.

To incentivize people to apply for a substitute position, compensation has been increased. Those with an Indiana substitute teacher license will earn $75 a day. People with an Indiana teacher license will earn $85 a day. Lastly, a retired Linton teacher will earn $100 a day. The elementary school principal, Kent Brewer, says he hopes the increase in pay will encourage more people to apply.

"We're just trying to increase our participation, people to come in and substitute for us and letting people know we appreciate them coming in and helping our students," says Brewer.

Cornelius encourages people to apply and says being a substitute is rewarding.

"It's a great place to come in and sit with students and encourage and put them on a right track for their future," says Cornelius.

If you would like to apply for a position at Linton-Stockton click here.