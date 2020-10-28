Linton Stockton Schools moves some students to hybrid learning

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton Stockton Schools in Greene County will shift some of its students to a hybrid learning schedule.

The change starts on Friday, October 30.

They say kids in pre-k through 6th grade will continue to go to class, with in-person learning as normal. Students in grades 7 to 12 will shift to the hybrid learning schedule. MINER Academy students will continue within the academy.

This is due to a positive spike in COVID-19 cases in Greene County.

