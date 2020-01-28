Linton-Stockton High School awards diploma to World War II veteran called to serve before he turned 18

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Linton-Stockton High School held a special ceremony for its most recent graduate.

That graduate is Howard 'Richard' White. Just before he turned 18, he was called to serve in World War II.

Because of his service, White never received a high school diploma.

Indiana Code 20-20-7 says a school corporation can award a diploma to veterans who served during World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict, and the Vietnam Conflict - along with meeting other specific qualifications.

According to a post on the Linton-Stockton High School Facebook page, White said he had always worried that he didn't have a diploma and always told young people to make sure they graduate.