Linton-Stockton Elementary Students Learn Spanish

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – Family dinner conversation may sound a little different for parents of Linton-Stockton Elementary School students.
Kindergarten through fifth-grade students are now learning Spanish. The school ran a pilot program for kindergarten and first-grade students during the 2018-2019 school year. This year, every elementary student will attend Spanish class once a week for 40-minutes.
Linton-Stockton Elementary Principal Kent Brewer said the class is treated as a "special" class similar to art and gym.
“The earlier you introduce Spanish and different languages to kids the better they pick it up,” Brewer said.
The goal is for students to become fluent by the time they graduate high school. Brewer said knowing Spanish will allow students more opportunities in the future. Currently, elementary and high schools are the main locations where Spanish is offered. Brewer said the school corporation hopes to make Spanish class accessible to every grade level in the future.
