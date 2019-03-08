LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A local police department has issued a warning after receiving several reports of fake money making the rounds.
The Linton Police Department made the post on social media.
In the photo they shared, it appears the fake $100 bill has Russian writing, calling the money a "Suvenir of America."
Police warn business that there have been reports of the money being passed around adding they should warn their employees.
Related Content
- Police in Linton warn of fake money making the rounds
- Linton Police warns business after reports of fake money making the rounds
- Washington businesses report receiving counterfeit money
- Linton Stockton Challenge Course
- Missing juvenile reported in Greene County; last seen in Linton
- Business raises money for autism awareness
- Business raises money for local cancer organization
- Trump calls report he ordered Mueller’s firing ‘fake news’
- Police Chief claims he's reported 100 fake profiles using his name and image
- ISP stays busy after round of winter weather
Scroll for more content...