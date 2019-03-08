Clear
Linton Police warns business after reports of fake money making the rounds

A local police department has issued a warning after receiving several reports of fake money making the rounds.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

The Linton Police Department made the post on social media.

In the photo they shared, it appears the fake $100 bill has Russian writing, calling the money a "Suvenir of America."

Police warn business that there have been reports of the money being passed around adding they should warn their employees.

