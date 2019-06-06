Linton Police search for missing man

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Linton are searching for a missing man.
James Brian Mayfield was last seen driving a brown, Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck with the license plate number 'UEI297.'
He was last wearing a blue cut-off shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information on his location, call the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411.
Details surrounding his disappearance remain unclear at this time. News 10 has reached out to the Linton Police Department for more information.
As soon as we receive more, we will pass that information along.
