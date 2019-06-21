LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Linton needs your help finding a suspect in a theft case.
They posted photos on their social media page.
They say the people involved stole items from Walmart in Linton.
If you know anything about this investigation, or who the people in the picture are, call 812-TIP-LINE, or 812-847-5469.
Related Content
- Linton Police need help finding Walmart theft suspect
- Campus police need your help finding bike theft suspect
- Police looking for suspect in theft case
- Linton Stockton Challenge Course
- 3 killed in Colorado Walmart shooting; police seek suspect
- Police identify suspects wanted in West Terre Haute IGA theft
- Police search for suspect in Brazil car theft
- Police need your help identifying a Terre Haute theft suspect
- Suspect wanted in Linton bank robbery arrested in Union County
- UPDATE Missing Linton man located
Scroll for more content...