Linton Police Department welcomes back K9 Unit

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – After many years, the Linton Police Department is welcoming back a K9 unit.

Officer Joseph Riley and K9 “Kona” are working together to keep drugs off the streets. Kona is an 11-month old chocolate lab specialized in narcotics detection.

“The longer I’ve worked in law enforcement a K9 is an exceptional tool in locating drugs,” Riley said.

Linton Police Chief Paul Clark told News 10 that the department was relying on other agencies to provide a K9 when necessary. Now, they hope to return the favor.

“We have already deployed her [Kona] onto the streets, and she’s already making an impact,” Linton Police Chief Paul Clark told New 10.

Bringing the K9 unit back took a lot of support from outside the department. Riley and his wife started a Go Fund Me page and hosted numerous fundraisers.

“The community has been great,” Riley said. “It only took us a couple months to raise $12,000, I think, is what we raised, and it was only over the course of a few months, so it was pretty awesome.”

Officer Riley and Kona invested more than 200 hours in training.

"It's just going to improve the community policing that we can put out there as a department,” Riley said.

Another tool to help keep the community safe.