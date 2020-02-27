LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A local church is giving back.
A blessing box recently opened at First United Methodist Church in Linton.
It's located behind the church in the parking lot.
The motto is: “Take what you need. Leave what you can.”
Related Content
- Linton First United Methodist Church adds blessing box
- Blessing Box needs your help!
- United Methodist Village CEO resigns
- Terre Haute Blessing Box receives a major blessing
- Blessings box blesses others with food this Thanksgiving
- Terre Haute blessing box hopes to expand to blessing barn
- Blessing box established in West Terre Haute
- Lawrenceville takes action against United Methodist Village
- United Methodist Village releases letter to community
- United Methodist Village confirms resignation of CEO
Scroll for more content...