Linton First United Methodist Church adds blessing box

The motto is: “Take what you need. Leave what you can.”

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 4:12 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A local church is giving back.

A blessing box recently opened at First United Methodist Church in Linton.

It's located behind the church in the parking lot.

The motto is: "Take what you need. Leave what you can."

