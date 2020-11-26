Linton Elks 866 provide Thanksgiving dinners for their community

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Typically around Thanksgiving, local organizations give back to those in need. Unfortunately, this year is different. Due to COVID-19, many of those organizations cannot host these gatherings. One organization in Linton, Indiana, however, went above and beyond to fill this void in a safe and thoughtful way.

Three weeks ago, the Linton Elks 866 Organization found out that there were not going to be any kind of free Thanksgiving meals distributed for the community this year. This, of course, is because of COVID-19. Exalted Ruler of the Linton Elks Trent Wilkes says their organization knew it was time to step up.

“Our motto is Elks care, Elks share,” Wilkes said, “Any time there’s a need here in the community—this is a great organization and a great group of people. We always step up. I never have any problem finding volunteers who step up to the plate. We felt like our community needed it this year more than ever.”

Beginning at 6 AM on Thanksgiving morning, the Elks prepared and gave away over 1,600 Thanksgiving dinners to those who needed it. It was done through a drive-through only service to keep those who needed meals safe. Masks were worn by all who took part. Wilkes says they couldn’t have done it without the community’s incredible support.

“Whenever I put this out on Facebook about three weeks ago, within the first two hours my phone was blowing up,” Wilkes said, “I got Facebook messages, text messages, and phone calls from people I didn’t even know who wanted to know what they could do to help. It’s been great and we couldn’t have done it without all the volunteers in our community.”

Wilkes says it won’t stop there. Due to a $5,000 grant from the Elks National Organization, the Linton Elks will also be distributing meals to their community on Christmas Eve as well.