Lincoln Trail College moves forward with Theater Renaissance Project

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - For three years Lincoln Trail College has been making small updates to its arts center. Some new curtains and a sound system were a needed upgrade. But the school was planning more.

IECC chancellor Ryan Gower explains, "We looked at the performing arts center. We looked at what we have. We looked at what we don't have and we started to cast a vision of how it is we are going to improve the area."

The answer is a 3,600 square foot addition to the arts center. The Theater Renaissance Project will add a new choral room that doubles as a mid-sized lecture hall.

Chirs Forde with Lincoln Trail College says, "We will also have some space for vocal lessons and that sort of thing. We're really excited because this is going to really free up our building so that it can be more efficiently used for our productions."

More space means productions won't have to work on top of each other. Helping to build up the school's art department as well as giving the surrounding community something to be proud of.

Gower says, "It's just one small part of our vision that we have for making lincoln trail the place that everybody in our community, whether you're a degree-seeking student or not, you feel like there is something there for you."

If all goes well shovels will be hitting the dirt in mid-October. Giving Lincoln Trail it's first brick and mortar project since 1975.

Gower says, "After really four years of work to start to see all these things that were just dreams and discussion points, you know starting to see the shovel in the ground it's gratifying."