Lincoln Trail singers spread cheer on Valentine's Day

The event is part of a yearly tradition.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Friday morning a group of Lincoln Trail students shuffled into the school's office. After finding their key they were off to the races.

Mykayla Spelbring says, "I enjoy performing in front of people and just seeing the reaction they get. It's really heart warming especially, not to I don't want to say I like seeing them cry, but to see the emotion."

The students are from the performing arts department at the school. For weeks they take requests. On Valentine's day, they head out.

Music director Rebecca Carmack explains, "Some people are very uncomfortable. Some people laugh. Some people cry and there have been some really special moments for us that are very heartwarming."

It's a yearly tradition to spread the gift of song. Giving people a special way to spread cheer while giving students a chance to do what they do best.

Spelbring says, "To see people smile, laugh, cry. That's just what I like to do."

Allyson Wagaman says, "I thought it was really nice and the fact that it was for the whole student services department made it even nicer because we all work together to make a good experience for all of our students."

