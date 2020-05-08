Lincoln Trail State Park Reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All across the Wabash Valley, parks and recreation areas have been closed.

Lincoln trail state park in Marshall, Illinois is opening, but with certain restrictions in place.

"I think it is important to not that there were criteria to help make the decision to open up these sites on a phased-in basis."

Colleen Callahan is the director for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

She says some of those criteria were things like flushable toilets and handwashing sinks on site.

Also the size of the park, along with an even distribution of parks across the state.

Colleen says that not only did the park need to meet certain criteria, but also have some restrictions.

"The campgrounds are closed, the shelter areas are closed. Those locations where you would typically gather when you're at a park, so the playground would be closed as well."

Colleen says that although the park is opening back up, safety is the number one priority.

"We all want the same thing, and that is to keep our parks open. But during this unsettled, uncertain time, safety is always paramount, top of mind when making any decisions, hence the closure of all the parks."

So remember that as you come into the park, enjoy it being open, but also remember the guidelines for social distancing.