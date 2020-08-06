Lincoln Trail College unveils new process technology simulator

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Tina Lindley worked at the Marathon refinery for 33 years. She now is the lead instructor for process technology at lincoln trail college.

Lindley explains, "The process industry is any industry that takes a raw material and turns it into something useful for the customer. That can be oil, chemicals, pulp, and paper."

A new simulator at Lincoln Trail will show students what it's like to work in the industry.

Using an Xbox controller students will navigate a simulator refinery similar to the one in Robinson. The simulator gives students a good idea of what a day at work will look like.

Chris Forde from Lincoln Trail says "Getting the kind of training that they need is really huge. It gives them a leg up on somebody that has no training. And these are tremendous jobs when they get out there."

The simulator may lack the weight or the strength it may take to operate some of the machinery. But it gives students a detailed look at the process for process technology.

Lindley says, "It is pretty cool to see what you have to do outside as an operator. Because not yet have we had all the hands-on equipment that we need here at Lincoln Trail. And we're working on it. But this is to substitute for right now."

The simulator gives students a familiar platform to work off of. While that platform is something that the veteran will have to get used to.

Lindley says, "I'm not so good at it, I'm just learning. I'm not used to using a game controller. So I have no idea about that but I am getting better."