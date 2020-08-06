Clear

Lincoln Trail College unveils new process technology simulator

The simulator will give students hands-on experience for the process technology industry.

Posted: Aug 6, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Tina Lindley worked at the Marathon refinery for 33 years. She now is the lead instructor for process technology at lincoln trail college.

Lindley explains, "The process industry is any industry that takes a raw material and turns it into something useful for the customer. That can be oil, chemicals, pulp, and paper."

A new simulator at Lincoln Trail will show students what it's like to work in the industry.

Using an Xbox controller students will navigate a simulator refinery similar to the one in Robinson. The simulator gives students a good idea of what a day at work will look like.

Chris Forde from Lincoln Trail says "Getting the kind of training that they need is really huge. It gives them a leg up on somebody that has no training. And these are tremendous jobs when they get out there."

The simulator may lack the weight or the strength it may take to operate some of the machinery. But it gives students a detailed look at the process for process technology.

Lindley says, "It is pretty cool to see what you have to do outside as an operator. Because not yet have we had all the hands-on equipment that we need here at Lincoln Trail. And we're working on it. But this is to substitute for right now."

The simulator gives students a familiar platform to work off of. While that platform is something that the veteran will have to get used to.

Lindley says, "I'm not so good at it, I'm just learning. I'm not used to using a game controller. So I have no idea about that but I am getting better."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Clear & Calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids receive hands-on experience with tools and woodworking

Image

Lincoln Trail College unveils new process technology simulator

Image

First day of school for Indiana Connections Academy students

Image

New company to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses

Image

Local hospital reminds people to stay safe in the sun

Image

Cross Country Championships

Image

CANDLES Holocaust Museum launches resources to teach kids about Eva Kor and Holocaust

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

Governor announces new resources for help with mental health and substance abuse

Image

Vincennes University is working to keep students safe from COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school ye

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 187752

Reported Deaths: 7770
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1084254909
Lake12315443
DuPage11804515
Kane9417301
Will8821341
St. Clair3753159
Winnebago3730128
McHenry3020114
Madison232073
Kankakee170868
Rock Island164933
Champaign159319
Peoria144535
Unassigned1349197
Kendall131023
Sangamon109633
DeKalb88429
Boone74923
Jackson67619
McLean59515
LaSalle59021
Macon51723
Adams4615
Randolph4407
Tazewell4388
Coles42220
Ogle3925
Clinton36617
Williamson3495
Whiteside32916
Stephenson3246
Union30622
Grundy2965
Monroe29213
Knox2791
Iroquois2509
Vermilion2182
Henry2161
Cass21411
Jefferson21319
Morgan2136
Warren1850
Bureau1612
Montgomery1537
Lee1491
Marion1430
Macoupin1423
Franklin1410
Perry1361
McDonough13415
Christian1264
Woodford1213
Jo Daviess1191
Effingham1181
Saline1171
Douglas1042
Livingston992
Pulaski910
Logan900
Jersey741
Clark731
Mercer733
Shelby671
Moultrie660
Johnson620
White610
Washington600
Bond592
Fayette583
Jasper557
Wayne541
Piatt520
Menard500
Cumberland472
Carroll464
Ford451
Gallatin451
Lawrence440
Mason440
Hancock391
Alexander360
Massac350
Wabash330
De Witt320
Fulton320
Crawford290
Greene280
Edgar270
Hamilton250
Marshall210
Clay170
Hardin170
Pike170
Schuyler170
Edwards160
Richland140
Brown130
Scott120
Henderson100
Putnam90
Calhoun80
Pope80
Stark70
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 69975

Reported Deaths: 3007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion15152724
Lake7222273
Elkhart468079
Allen3695160
St. Joseph322479
Hamilton2572104
Vanderburgh180013
Hendricks1796105
Cass17609
Johnson1674118
Porter121339
Clark112646
Tippecanoe112311
Madison87265
LaPorte85029
Howard82965
Kosciusko82412
Marshall75222
Bartholomew74947
Floyd72945
Monroe69930
Delaware66552
Dubois65512
Boone64946
Noble63829
Hancock63438
Jackson5564
LaGrange54910
Warrick54030
Shelby53027
Vigo52810
Grant51129
Dearborn47728
Morgan44034
Clinton3883
Henry36519
White34910
Montgomery34321
Wayne33710
Lawrence33227
Decatur32232
Harrison30422
Miami2602
Scott25210
Daviess25119
Greene24034
Putnam2348
Franklin23113
DeKalb2224
Jasper2162
Jennings21412
Gibson2044
Steuben2033
Ripley1947
Perry17212
Starke1707
Orange16424
Fayette1637
Posey1610
Wabash1613
Jefferson1532
Carroll1522
Fulton1502
Whitley1496
Wells1442
Knox1400
Tipton1266
Huntington1193
Washington1171
Spencer1163
Newton11410
Randolph1094
Clay1025
Adams842
Sullivan831
Jay820
Owen821
Rush804
Pulaski751
Brown701
Fountain642
Benton600
Blackford562
Ohio564
Pike500
Parke491
Vermillion470
Crawford440
Switzerland430
Martin420
Union330
Warren191
Unassigned0202