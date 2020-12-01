Lincoln Trail College to add additions to its art center

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Lincoln Trail College will see some changes that will bring theater to the community.

Zwermann Art Center will receive a 3,600 square foot addition.

The center will add a choir room, practice rooms, office, and storage spaces.

The Director of Marketing told us it will help community members of all ages, especially ones that take lessons and participate in their choirs.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday. The project is expected to be wrapped up in the summer of 2020.