Lincoln Trail College proposes new solar array

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - The planned array is all thanks to an initiative by the state of Illinois. The renewable portfolio standard has committed the state to produce 25% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025. Because of this, Illinois is offering help to organizations with solar renewable energy credits.

Lincoln Trail hopes a proposed 796-kilowatt solar array will be eligible. The project would cost roughly $1.5 million dollars. However, with credits, it would only cost the school roughly $750,000.

The array would provide 47 percent of the electricity used at Lincoln Trail College.

Lincoln Trail College president Ryan Gower says, "If you think about what institutions of higher education are supposed to be about this is it. We're supposed to be leading our community, showing them where the future is. Helping them to see new opportunities. Preparing students for new and emerging fields. So it feels really good to be a part of that."