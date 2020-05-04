Lincoln Trail College announces summer/fall plans for classes

Lincoln Trail College revealed its plan for the summer and fall semesters.
Summer classes are set to start on June 2. A majority of these courses will be online until the shelter in place expires.
College officials say they are confident that most classes will be in person by the time the fall semester starts.
Gower says he will limit class sizes and spread out courses and schedules across the day if needed for social distancing.
