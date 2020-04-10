Lilly Study to Focus on COVID-19 Prevalence

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) - Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) has begun a research study in an effort to determine the community prevalence of the virus that causes COVID-19 in people who are asymptomatic. Lilly says the study will track asymptomatic infection in the Indianapolis area over time.

Lilly says the hope is the data that comes from the study will inform future public health measures to combat the pandemic.

As part of the study, the participates will undergo a one-time COVID-19 test at Lilly's drive-through testing site in Indy.

To be eligible for the study, individuals must be at least 18 years-old and live in Boone, Brown, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Putnam, or Shelby counties.

Anyone who has previously tested positive for COVID-19, are awaiting a COVID-19 test result or have experienced certain symptoms within the last seven days will not be able to participate in the study.

You can find more information on the study and how to enroll by clicking here and click on the "Asymptomatic Individuals" box.