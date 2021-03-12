Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lilly Partners with Biopharma Firm on Diabetes Therapies

(photo courtesy: Eli Lilly & Co.)

As part of the agreement, Lilly will use Biolojic’s AI-based platform to discover a multi-specific antibody to develop therapies.

Posted: Mar 12, 2021 11:16 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2021 11:33 AM
Posted By: Wes Mills, Content Manager Inside INdiana Business

INDIANAPOLIS  (Inside Indiana Business)- Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) has signed a research collaboration and license agreement with Biolojic Design, a biopharmaceutical company based in Israel, to discover and develop an antibody-based therapy for diabetes.

As part of the agreement, Lilly will use Biolojic’s AI-based platform to discover a multi-specific antibody to develop therapies.

Did you miss last weekend's edition of #IIBTV with Gerry Dick? Catch up on the go with the Inside INdiana Business Television Podcast! Download or stream it for FREE from your favorite podcast provider. More info here: http://bit.ly/IIBPodcasts

"Lilly continues to seek out novel methods for developing new medicines, and Biolojic's multi-specific antibody platform is a promising approach," said Ruth Gimeno, vice president of diabetes and metabolic research at Lilly. "We look forward to working closely with the scientific team at Biolojic and leveraging their expertise to discover and develop a potential antibody-based therapy for people with diabetes."

Lilly says Biolojic Design could receive up to $121 million in potential development and commercialization milestones.

Biolojic could also receive tiered royalties on product sales, depending on if Lilly places a therapy on the market resulting from the collaboration.

"Although our internal pipeline is focused on computationally designed antibodies for use in oncology and autoimmune disease, we are excited to partner with Lilly and apply our platform to design potential therapies for diabetes,” said Yanay Ofran, chief executive officer of Biolojic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Paris
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Partly sunny and cooler!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The best and worst places to seek shelter from severe storms

Image

The best and worst places to seek shelter from severe storms

Image

The best and worst places to seek shelter from severe storms

Image

Vigo County moves to blue, but residents aren't out of the clear just yet

Image

Friday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 58

Image

More Electric Car Charging Stations could make their way to the Wabash Valley

Image

Shakamak

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

Casey-Westfield

Image

Saint Patrick's Day Parade set to resume this year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1204323

Reported Deaths: 23123
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4811019494
DuPage783411208
Will66329916
Lake60481940
Kane51479727
Winnebago28523443
Madison28418468
St. Clair25936479
McHenry24806267
Champaign18382131
Peoria17124267
Sangamon16335223
McLean14842161
Tazewell13777242
Rock Island13271289
Kankakee12686190
Kendall1126788
LaSalle10990223
Macon9633186
Vermilion8691119
DeKalb8412115
Adams8047115
Williamson6905122
Whiteside5988150
Boone596671
Clinton559889
Coles528193
Grundy525765
Ogle512976
Knox5029133
Jackson463961
Effingham450769
Macoupin441080
Henry437858
Marion4290113
Livingston428779
Franklin417766
Stephenson414477
Monroe410589
Jefferson4012118
Randolph399280
Woodford375660
Morgan363377
Montgomery355371
Lee342743
Bureau336478
Christian335371
Logan332054
Perry308559
Fayette306954
Fulton294846
Iroquois279962
Jersey250947
Douglas248933
Saline235648
McDonough234540
Lawrence232824
Union221239
Shelby217334
Crawford201624
Bond192024
Cass189823
Pike171050
Wayne169549
Clark169231
Hancock168630
Warren166644
Richland164238
White162925
Jo Daviess162122
Ford161646
Washington159324
Carroll158635
Edgar158039
Moultrie151124
Clay144342
Greene139032
Johnson135712
Piatt135714
Wabash130612
Massac129935
Mercer129533
Mason129441
De Witt129122
Cumberland121818
Jasper111417
Menard10528
Marshall86015
Hamilton79715
Schuyler6835
Brown6726
Pulaski6726
Stark54623
Edwards53211
Henderson50514
Calhoun4842
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4263
Hardin35012
Pope2883
Out of IL00
Unassigned02259

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 670074

Reported Deaths: 12802
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion916571669
Lake48912897
Allen36375650
Hamilton32624399
St. Joseph30634517
Elkhart25630420
Vanderburgh21409384
Tippecanoe20362205
Johnson16563363
Porter16170282
Hendricks16011303
Clark12132182
Madison11849326
Vigo11742236
Monroe10487165
Delaware9939180
LaPorte9885201
Howard9172205
Kosciusko8624112
Bartholomew7554148
Hancock7502135
Warrick7477153
Floyd7280174
Wayne6685192
Grant6490161
Boone622691
Morgan6160129
Dubois5960112
Dearborn553171
Cass5517101
Marshall5482106
Henry544795
Noble514878
Jackson466767
Shelby466292
Lawrence4208115
Gibson409085
Harrison406566
Clinton399553
Montgomery394984
DeKalb389479
Miami360163
Knox358086
Whitley354339
Huntington353278
Steuben341657
Putnam337260
Wabash334576
Adams328650
Ripley328364
Jasper321343
White299753
Jefferson297075
Daviess286796
Fayette273558
Decatur272390
Greene264280
Posey262832
Wells261576
Scott253150
LaGrange243070
Clay242744
Randolph226977
Spencer220630
Jennings218745
Washington213928
Sullivan204340
Fountain203442
Starke190252
Owen185354
Fulton180738
Jay179728
Carroll177419
Perry174636
Orange171651
Rush165823
Vermillion161943
Franklin160735
Tipton150942
Parke140416
Pike128433
Blackford120927
Pulaski108344
Newton97033
Brown95340
Crawford93013
Benton92613
Martin80414
Warren76214
Switzerland7568
Union68210
Ohio54311
Unassigned0420