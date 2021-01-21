Lilly: Drug can prevent COVID-19 illness in nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drugmaker Eli Lilly says its COVID-19 antibody drug can prevent illness among residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term care locations.

It's the first major study to show that it may prevent disease.

The drugmaker said participants who got the drug had up to a 57% lower risk of getting COVID-19.

Among nursing home residents only, there was up to a 80% reduction in risk. U.S. regulators last year allowed emergency use of the treatment for mild or moderate COVID-19 cases that do not require hospitalization.

The pandemic has devastated nursing homes and other long-term care locations.