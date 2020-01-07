Clear

Electricity, communications, and money: What could a cyberattack on the United States look like?

The Department of Homeland Security recently issued a bulletin about possible cyber threats from Iran. It said at this time, there's no specific, credible threat in the United States, but it also noted Iran and terror groups have the ability to disrupt critical infrastructure.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 5:56 PM
Updated: Jan 7, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Department of Homeland Security recently issued a bulletin about possible cyber threats from Iran. It said at this time, there's no specific, credible threat in the United States, but it also noted Iran and terror groups have the ability to disrupt critical infrastructure.

Federal agencies along with state and local partners are defending against any possible attacks. Indiana State University cybersecurity professor William Mackey says Iran has long been a major power in cyber offensive tactics.

He said they've been a known threat to not only the United States but worldwide for quite some time. They shut down Turkey's power grid in 2013 and infiltrated the U.K.'s parliament a couple of years ago. Mackey said what's also concerning is that they are allied closely with Russia.

LINK | IN THE DARK: PREPARING FOR ELECTRICAL GRID HACKERS

What they lacked for some time was motivation to attack the U.S. in severely disruptive ways. With General Soleimani's assassination, Mackey says Iran targeting us with cyber-attacks becomes more of a reality.

"We could expect that if they were to be able to shut off some of this critical infrastructure, we would temporarily lose, for instance, power or communications," Mackey said, "Gas pumps might shut off, ATM's won't work, things of that nature. It could be pretty disruptive."

Mackey also touched on how prepared the United States is if an attack of this nature were to happen. He says cybersecurity is a well-known problem area in the United States. It's improved significantly in the last few years and we are taking steps to prepare ourselves for any attacks.

The Federal Government is providing all 92 counties in Indiana with funds to protect county governments against cyberattacks. Mackey says Indiana has tried to become a model for the rest of the nation in a lot of cybersecurity areas. He noted the Indiana Executive Council in Cybersecurity as working hard to make our state more secure.

He says it's been well-known by previous intelligence officials that Iran has infiltrated a lot of our critical infrastructure before. Overall, Mackey says we are as prepared as we can be for something like this to happen.

"It's hard to be perfectly prepared because you never know what exactly that attack is going to look like--what kind of measures they might take and how sophisticated it might be," he concluded, "We have come a long way from where we were just a couple years ago in terms of how prepared we are for an attack like that."

Mackey says the length of such an attack or disruption really depends on how complex it is. It could be as short as a few hours, or it could last months depending on its sophistication. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
A Cold Breeze
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 1-7

Image

Eva Education Day

Image

New burger place to open in downtown Terre Haute

Image

New southern-style restaurant set to open in Terre Haute

Image

'I don't even know what people will do when it leaves,' community members react to 120-year-old busi

Image

Woman dies after weekend fire on Terre Haute's south side

Image

Electricity, communications, and money: What could a cyberattack on the United States look like?

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Hulman family honored at Indiana statehouse

Image

Red Cross holds blood drive at Vigo County Public Library

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans