'It's a stain on the soul of America...' Group gathers outside of Clay County Justice Center to protest detention camps

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- "Tell me what democracy looks like this is what democracy looks like." That was just one of the many chants you could hear outside the Clay County Justice Center Friday night.

That's as a protest against human detention camps across the country took place.

"It's a stain on the soul of America," Shirley A. Thomas, a Brazil resident said.

Candlelight vigils led by a group called Lights for Liberty happened all across the country in nearly 600 locations and Brazil, Indiana is one of them.

"My family members were also really concerned about everything that was happening about the fact that there are literally concentration camps here in America and people aren't doing anything about it. So I had to take a stand right? For myself for my family and more importantly for the people who are directly affected by this stuff," Rachel Batka, the organizer of the event said.



Batka is from Bloomington, Indiana but felt like something needed to be done at the only ICE detention center in Indiana and the people living in Brazil agree

"The injustice that is occurring on our southern border I don't know how to explain it other than say it's soul-wrenching," Thomas said.

She said she's been demonstrating like this her whole life. During the Vietnam war, segregation, and now this. She said she won't stop until things are right.

"Babies are dying in our custody. I just can't stomach it and be quiet," Thomas said.

The biggest point people wanted to make is that if you see this as a problem to call your local and state leaders and let them know how you feel. Also, to make sure you're registered and to vote in the upcoming election.