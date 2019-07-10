Lightning strike leads to Lyford house fire

Photo Gallery 3 Images
LYFORD, Ind. (WTHI) - No injuries were reported after lightning struck a Lyford house.
It happened on Wednesday evening near U.S. 41 and 2nd Street.
According to Sgt. Brad McNeill with the Parke County Sheriff's Office, one person was inside when the lightning struck. That person was able to get out of the home safely
Police say the fire was contained to the attic area.
Some firefighters reportedly had a hard time responding to the fire due to flooding and trees being down.
