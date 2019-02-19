Lightning Makes Grass Greener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When we get rain, it's beneficial for everything.

But thunderstorms may actually help out the grass growing in your yard even more.

The soil needs nitrogen for grass to grow.

However, grass can't use straight nitrogen.

The nitrogen needs to mix with oxygen.

When lightning strikes, it weakens that nitrogen, making it easier to mix with oxygen.

When nitrogen and oxygen mix, they make a chemical called nitrate.

The grass absorbs the nitrate, which helps make more chlorophyll.

That's what makes grass greener.

Now nitrate is a good thing because it absorbs into moisture very easily.

Pair that with the rain in a thunderstorm, and your grass can get even greener than it does with a simple rain shower.

Now over the next few weeks to months, we will start seeing more thunderstorms popping up in the forecast.

Storm team 10 will even have a look ahead to the spring and summer season within the next few weeks.