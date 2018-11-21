Clear
Lighthouse Mission holds Thanksgiving lunch and dinner

The Lighthouse Mission in Terre Haute has been helping the homeless for the last 30 years.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 21, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Lighthouse Mission in Terre Haute has been helping the homeless for the last 30 years.

Now, they want everyone to know...you're invited to Thanksgiving dinner.

On Thursday, two meals will be served.

Fried chicken and all of the trimmings will be served for lunch at noon.

On Thanksgiving evening, at 5:00, a traditional Thanksgiving meal will be available to tenants at the mission along with anyone else who would like to join.

There's a great need in the Wabash Valley, and the mission says they just want to help fill that need.

The Lighthouse Mission is located at 1201 South 13th Street.

