Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Light from the darkness: North Central pays it forward to Terre Haute South with memorial bench donation after tragic accidents

A Sullivan County high school has plans to pay it forward after receiving an outpouring of support in the form of bottle caps.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County high school has plans to pay it forward after receiving an outpouring of support in the form of bottle caps.

Students at North Central High School collected bottle caps and lids so they could create memorial benches for three students killed in a car crash.

The crash killed sophomores Thomas Jaroscak, Kegan Ennen, and Tyson Boyll.

In a tweet, North Central Principal Monty Kirk said they collected so many bottle caps, they will pay it forward by donating a memorial bench to Terre Haute South for Jenna Perrelle, who also lost her life in a car crash.

LINK | REMEMBERING A LIFE LOST TOO SOON

The tweet said:

"Proud Tbird moment- due to the overwhelming amount of bottle caps and $$ donated, we are able to "pay it forward". North Central HS is able to donate a memorial bench to THS in memory of their lost Brave. Thank you to all that have donated! Fly High, Jenna!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"They were nailed in, siliconed in, and in one night, they were ripped out"

Image

Lightning Makes Grass Greener

Image

Sheriff Plasse pushing for ordinance in the counties

Image

'There are certain people that were raised to hate' One local shares his thoughts on a potential new

Image

'...Not just cows, sows, and plows.' FFA Week gives members a chance to share their stories

Image

Ivy Tech program in Terre Haute receives statewide honors

Image

Crews hard at working filling potholes in Terre Haute

Image

Loogootee will soon have it's own website

Image

Schools and coaches team up to go head to head with childhood cancer

Image

Indiana will distribute March food stamps in 2 payments

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Body recovered from Wabash River in Clinton

Image

Groups sound the alarm to prevent home fires

Image

Wabash Valley federal employee pushes lawmakers to strike deal in D.C.

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property