Light from the darkness: North Central pays it forward to Terre Haute South with memorial bench donation after tragic accidents

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County high school has plans to pay it forward after receiving an outpouring of support in the form of bottle caps.

Students at North Central High School collected bottle caps and lids so they could create memorial benches for three students killed in a car crash.

The crash killed sophomores Thomas Jaroscak, Kegan Ennen, and Tyson Boyll.

In a tweet, North Central Principal Monty Kirk said they collected so many bottle caps, they will pay it forward by donating a memorial bench to Terre Haute South for Jenna Perrelle, who also lost her life in a car crash.

The tweet said:

"Proud Tbird moment- due to the overwhelming amount of bottle caps and $$ donated, we are able to "pay it forward". North Central HS is able to donate a memorial bench to THS in memory of their lost Brave. Thank you to all that have donated! Fly High, Jenna!"