Miracle on 7th Street food drives support local organizations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - "It's time for a miracle!"

That's the message we share each year when talking about an annual tradition the Miracle on 7th street celebration.

That phrase hits harder after the year we've been through together. We have continuing coverage of how this event is happening this season.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods college canceled the light your way parade this year due to coronavirus concerns.

The yearly march downtown serves as a kickoff to the holiday season.

Other parts of the event were also canceled, but the public is still encouraged to take physically distanced walks by local storefronts.

Despite these changes, volunteers are still making miracles happen.

Saturday, people collected canned goods and other donations outside the Meadows shopping center.

Those donations are at the heart of this tradition.

The goal is to support community groups and people experiencing food insecurity.

"We didn't want to pass up the opportunity to continue to help the food serving agencies in our community help those in need. We've done that for 11 years and we've given thousands of dollars and tons of food to area food banks and soup kitchens," said board member Martha Crossen.



If you missed Sunday's donation drives but still want to get involved, you can learn more on the Miracle on 7th Street Facebook page or online at miracleon7thstreet.com.