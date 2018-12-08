Photo Gallery 1 Images
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Downtown Terre Haute was filled with Christmas spirit Saturday night.
That's as the light your way Christmas parade took place.
The parade lit up Wabash Avenue.
Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods college partners with Miracle on 7th street to bring you the parade.
Even though it was cold outside families said the parade was worth it.
It signaled the end of the 10th annual miracle on 7th street festivities.
Around 70 floats participated in this year's parade.
