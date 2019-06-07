Light Rain Increases Risk of Car Crashes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may think heavy rain is the most dangerous when it comes to driving conditions, but that's not always the case.

A study by the American Meteorological Society says even a light drizzle can increase the risk of a fatal crash by 27 percent.

The heavier the rain gets, the greater the risk is.

the reason for this is because when the rain starts to pour, we either slow down, or we pull off the side of the road.

When there is a light drizzle, we are more confident, making us drive faster.

Even a little bit of rain puts water on the pavement, stirring up the oils and road grime that stay on the road.

that can make things more slippery, bringing in the risk of hydroplaning.

Remember this, because more rain could move in this weekend, and we certainly aren't out of severe weather season yet.