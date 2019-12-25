Light House Mission to host annual Christmas dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Light House Mission in Terre Haute has been helping the homeless for the last 30 years.
Wednesday evening, they continued that tradition by hosting their annual Christmas dinner.
Volunteers are a big part of the operation and many stepped up from all over for the occasion.
On average 150 meals are served daily including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
News 10 caught up with Lena Ashburn, the kitchen manager.
She tells us the evening was quite a success.
"The kids had a great Christmas that were here. We had a lot of people bringing gifts in and making a Christmas for them," said Ashburn.
