Light House Mission offers carry-out to the public

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Light House Mission is now serving the public through carry-out.

This started at noon on Tuesday.

To-go containers are available for pick-up from the south side of the building. Meal distribution will continue during regular meal time hours.

Signs were placed on the door alerting the public of the change. This measure is to help protect the mission’s current residents.

They will receive meals as normal.

The mission will also continue accepting new residents. Staff will be monitoring those with health concerns.

Reverend Timothy Fagg says it’s all about safety.

“We want to air on the safe side if you will of trying to limit traffic coming in and out of the doors here, as well as, limit what our guests do. You know, maybe not subject them to this coronavirus in the event that it does hit Vigo County,” Fagg told News 10.

Carry-out will be available each day from 12-1 for lunch and 5-6 for dinner.