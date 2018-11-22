Light House Mission celebrates Thanksgiving after years of recovery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.- (WTHI)- Just before noon Thanksgiving day volunteers from the United Methodist Temple brought in and prepared food for people at the Light House Mission.

Bradly Kesler was one of the volunteers. Kesler says providing this meal means the world to him.

"You probably have to go to Indianapolis to find another mission. But to find someplace where you can get a warm meal and a warm bed. They're few and far between," said Kesler.

Despite the volunteers and generosity, the Light House Mission is still in need of help. Reverend Timothy Fagg of the mission says it has slowly recovered after the devastating fire that took place two years ago.

"It has been rough, you know the last couple of years so trying to get if you will "settled in" to this facility and get everybody doing what they're supposed to be doing and when they're supposed to be doing," said Fagg.

Reverend Fagg says their current location has been easier to cover financially, but it still takes roughly a million dollars to cover the expenses for a year. It's a price that's getting hard to pay.

"Over the years we've went from seventeen thousand five hundred donors down to about sixty five hundred. The jobs market has dwindled over the years and some of our donors have passed on," said Fagg.

Volunteers like Kesler hope the Wabash Valley community will step up and donate in the future. Especially to support such a vital resource in the community.

"So many wants and so many needs and money is so tight for everywhere. But i hope that people find it in their hearts to donate to the lighthouse mission," said Kesler.