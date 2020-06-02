Light House Mission Thrift Store reopens, and it's been busy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local thrift store is welcoming customers again.

The Light House Mission Thrift Store reopened on Monday, and the store manager says it has been busy.

The store sells donated low-price items.

The money raised supports the Light House Mission. The mission feeds people and offers shelter.

The store has social distancing markers, a plastic shield, and extra sanitation inside the store.

If you'd like to make a donation, it will need to be done during normal business hours.

You can also schedule pick-ups by calling (812) 242-9848.