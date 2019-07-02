Clear

Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

Dispatch operators are the first point of contact for emergency services in Vigo County and now, there's a new alert system that gets you assistance even faster. It's a text messaging feature called Nixle and it allows you to get emergency text alerts straight to your phone.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Dispatch operators are the first point of contact for emergency services in Vigo County and now, there's a new alert system that gets you assistance even faster.

It's a text messaging feature called Nixle and it allows you to get emergency text alerts straight to your phone.

The new feature allows dispatch operators to sends emergency alerts and severe weather updates as they're happening.

There are many in the Wabash Valley who have no signed up for the tool. 911 Director Vickie Oster tells us it's helpful to have for everyone in the county.

The texts can range from child abductions to bad storms or even show heavy police presence.

The original idea was tailored to landlines and now it's become focused on mobile phones. The mission is to help everyone in the community stay alert.

"There's a lot of uses that we can do and community service that we can provide with just sending out notifications," Oster said.

The text alert can let users know when an area is blocked off due to police presence and when it's safe to be near the area.

It provides service to local law enforcement when dealing with a serious situation to ensure that bystanders are cleared from the area.

"If we can get something out and help them out with 'hey, you need to stay away from this area for a little while' so they're able to focus more on what they have going on as well as bystander safety," Oster said.

The feature is free and available to all. If you want to get involved with Nixle and get all of the latest updates, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
The Summer-Swelter Continues...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 100°

Image

Brazil man arrested after fatal I-70 crash

Image

Terre Haute church holds annual Independence Day celebration

Image

Terre Haute Walmart location to offer electric vehicle charging stations

Image

Voicing concerns over where our tax money is going

Image

A warm and muggy forecast

Image

Hey Kevin at the pool

Image

June weather recap

Image

Coffee, shakes, and tea...new business set to open in downtown Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way