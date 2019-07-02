Lifesaving text message alert system: how it works and how to sign up

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Dispatch operators are the first point of contact for emergency services in Vigo County and now, there's a new alert system that gets you assistance even faster.

It's a text messaging feature called Nixle and it allows you to get emergency text alerts straight to your phone.

The new feature allows dispatch operators to sends emergency alerts and severe weather updates as they're happening.

There are many in the Wabash Valley who have no signed up for the tool. 911 Director Vickie Oster tells us it's helpful to have for everyone in the county.

The texts can range from child abductions to bad storms or even show heavy police presence.

The original idea was tailored to landlines and now it's become focused on mobile phones. The mission is to help everyone in the community stay alert.

"There's a lot of uses that we can do and community service that we can provide with just sending out notifications," Oster said.

The text alert can let users know when an area is blocked off due to police presence and when it's safe to be near the area.

It provides service to local law enforcement when dealing with a serious situation to ensure that bystanders are cleared from the area.

"If we can get something out and help them out with 'hey, you need to stay away from this area for a little while' so they're able to focus more on what they have going on as well as bystander safety," Oster said.

The feature is free and available to all. If you want to get involved with Nixle and get all of the latest updates, click here.