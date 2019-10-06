Clear
Life Chain protest makes its way to the Wabash Valley

A group of people gathered outside the Vigo County Courthouse to protest abortion. The Life Chain national movement bringing awareness to choose life.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of people gathered outside the Vigo County Courthouse to protest abortion Sunday afternoon.

It's called the Life Chain movement.

It's a national movement bringing awareness to choose life.

Groups gathered in more than 100 cities across Indiana and Illinois.

The group said they want to give a voice to the voiceless.

"And what we try to do is get people to park here, peacefully go out there, not inside anything, and prayerfully look at it. Make them realize they're doing a wintess for people that can't speak for themselves," said Tom McBroom.

This is the 28th year for the Life Chain movement in Terre Haute.

Their next event will be in January during the march for life in Washington D.C.

