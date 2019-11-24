Life Care Services awarded JD Power Award

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Westminister Village in Terre Haute has something big to celebrate.

The facility's management company, Life Care Services, has enered an award from the JD Power 2019 US Senior Living Study. The study looks at how facilities provide the best service to residents. Life Care provided training and other resources for the facility to cut down on costs.

The company got the highest score in all 7 cateories.

