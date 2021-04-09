Lieutenant Governor makes stop in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited the Wabash Valley on Friday.

Crouch stopped by the Pantheon Theatre in downtown Vincennes. While there, she took a tour of the recently developed business incubator.

She also took time to speak with the leadership of Knox County.

Kids in the group had already planned to be at the theatre for a normal meeting. Crouch said she was happy to share some words of wisdom.

"The young people that are here today are going to be running the state and our country in the future. Any chance that I get to really interact with young people and hare with them some life experiences," Crouch told us.

After she visited the Pantheon, she also met with area business leaders.