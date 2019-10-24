Library set to hold free Halloween book give away

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Public Library is jumping right into the Halloween spirit with a Halloween book give away.
It happens on Friday at the main branch of the library.
Families are welcome to come and pick up a free book.
This marks the start of trick or treating in downtown Terre Haute.
You'll be able to snag a book in the library's main lobby. There will be books for babies to middle schoolers.
They have 3,000 books to give away. It takes place from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m.
