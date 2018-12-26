Library raises $127,000 for new facility

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - In August the Loogootee public library was full of chairs. The multi-colored seats were scattered throughout the building to help raise funds.

Those chairs are now gone and the library is looking toward its 200,000 dollar goal.

Library director Darla Wagler says, "We were able to raise over $5,000 on the chairs and then Martin County Community Foundation approached us the day before and said we'd like to donate $5,000 match."

That matching donation came after a donor supplied a $20,000 match in August. Both donations were fully matched by community contributions.

Wagler explains, "I've said this before there just isn't words. The support we've had has just been amazing."

Wagler and her staff's fundraising expectations have already been met. Now a$50,000 donation from German American bank gets them closer to their goal.

Wagler says, "I was thinking we might raise twenty-five thousand the first year. So to raise a hundred and twenty-seven thousand is just beyond belief."

Loogootee public library has until the end of 2019 to reach the $200,000 goal. Residents can expect to see construction earlier than that.

Wagler says, "We have a groundbreaking in early March. And then weather permitting construction will begin. It's just an amazing feeling. Just didn't seem like it was ever going to happen and now it's just so close."