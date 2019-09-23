Library launches Vote Vigo Campaign heading to Election Day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Election day is fast approaching all across the Wabash Valley. One local library is doing what they can to make voting fast and easy for residents right here in Vigo County.

Vigo County Public Library has teamed up with the Clerk’s office to launch the Vote Vigo campaign. On Election Day, organizers will constantly update residents on social media about what wait times are at each voting location.

Volunteers will be stationed at each voting location throughout Vigo County. They will be monitoring lines and estimating how long it could take to vote at each polling site. Those volunteers will then update the Vote Vigo Facebook and Twitter pages every 30 minutes.

VCPL’s Communications Manager Garrett Brown says this is all in hopes to get residents through the voting process quickly and also improve overall voter turnout. “Elections are important and we usually see a lower drop in voter turnout for municipal elections,” he said, “We figured this would be a good start to try and launch this campaign and boost up the numbers and get people interested. It’s our right to vote and we hope everyone takes that opportunity to do so.”

The Vote Vigo campaign does more than just provide wait times. The campaign will provide a slew of information on its website www.votevigo.org. It will include voting tips for what to do on election day, what to have with you while in line to make it go faster, and information on all the candidates.

Brown says the campaign wants to be voter’s one-stop-shop on and leading up to Election Day. “We hope to put all these resources in one easy to find location,” he said, “If you want to find out what are the voting centers, all you have to do is go to votevigo.org. If you want to see who is running from what party in this office, you can find that information there.”

Election Day is November 5th in Vigo County. Brown said they will need 76 volunteers to cover the 14 polling centers that will be available. If you want to get involved and help out with the Vote Vigo Campaign, visit votevigo.org.