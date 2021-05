TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute university says it will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated people.

On Thursday, Indiana State University said it would follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control on mask recommendations.

That's according to a letter sent to Indiana State University students.

The school says people who are not fully vaccinated need to continue wearing masks on campus.