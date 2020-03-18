Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Let this post story serve as your happy place! Here are some of the fun things you are doing while stuck inside

We want to be able to share some positivity with all of the heavy topics lately.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 4:48 PM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 5:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 5 Images

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We want to be able to share some positivity with all of the heavy topics lately.

From baking cakes and painting to pets posing for pictures - here are some of the fun things (and some ideas) to keep you busy while you are stuck inside. 

Fun ideas from the internet

Share what you are doing with us! You can text us at 812-232-9481.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Let this post story serve as your happy place! Here are some of the fun things you are doing while s

Image

Terre Haute company works to sanitize area playgrounds during COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Crawford County social distancing

Image

Local business makes big donation to Meals on Wheels

Image

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable...and I've got to protect them." Local senior center worried it

Image

What can you do to help local businesses?

Image

Vermillion County shuts down government offices

Image

Knox County leaders declare health emergency

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

'Really heartbreaking,' Students and staff at ISU respond to graduation cancellation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears