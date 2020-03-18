Let this post story serve as your happy place! Here are some of the fun things you are doing while stuck inside

Photo Gallery 5 Images
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - We want to be able to share some positivity with all of the heavy topics lately.
From baking cakes and painting to pets posing for pictures - here are some of the fun things (and some ideas) to keep you busy while you are stuck inside.
Share what you are doing with us! You can text us at 812-232-9481.
