Lemonade Day My Way event set for next month

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Lemonade Day My Way event encourages kids to set up real or virtual lemonade stands.

Chances and Services for Youth say the event gives kids a taste of what it's like to start their own business.

From September 10 through September 13, leaders in both Vigo and Sullivan Counties are encouraging kids to host a lemonade stand.

It can either be in person or virtual.

CASY says the kids just need community support.

"If you see a child having a lemonade stand, we ask you to support them. You know, give a donation to them. On social media, kids will be advertising their plans there, probably through parents also. And if you see they are selling their recipe...go ahead and give a donation. Even if you don't need their recipe," Brittany Earl, from CASY said.

Participants are eligible to enter contests to win a new bicycle and other prizes.

To learn more about participating, click here.