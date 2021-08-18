Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting on Wednesday that will work to advocate for Hoosiers in the years to come.

It was their legislative HobNob Event.

State leaders from across the state gathered in Terre Haute. It was to help local leaders connect and build relationships with state legislators.

The hope is to bring new improvements to the city for the next several years.

This includes ensuring the Terre Haute casino license is awarded fairly, a stronger broadband connection for the area, widening I-70 between Terre Haute and Indianapolis - among many other things.

Here's a look at some of their key priorities:

Federal:

• Funding for State

Transportation Initiatives

• Continued Prison

Development

• Community Health.

Specifically Recovery

Initiatives

Broadband Expansion

• Support for Defense

Development Projects

State:

• COVID-19 Recovery

for Businesses

• Transportation Funding

Specifically along

1-70 Corridor

• Funding for

Regional Initiatives

• Broadband Development

in Rural Areas

• Support for Defense

Development Projects

Local:

• Continued Support for

Community Planning

• Support for Defense

Development Projects

• Rural Development

throughout six-county

region