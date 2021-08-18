Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a meeting on Wednesday that will work to advocate for Hoosiers in the years to come.
It was their legislative HobNob Event.
State leaders from across the state gathered in Terre Haute. It was to help local leaders connect and build relationships with state legislators.
The hope is to bring new improvements to the city for the next several years.
This includes ensuring the Terre Haute casino license is awarded fairly, a stronger broadband connection for the area, widening I-70 between Terre Haute and Indianapolis - among many other things.
Here's a look at some of their key priorities:
Federal:
• Funding for State
Transportation Initiatives
• Continued Prison
Development
• Community Health.
Specifically Recovery
Initiatives
Broadband Expansion
• Support for Defense
Development Projects
State:
• COVID-19 Recovery
for Businesses
• Transportation Funding
Specifically along
1-70 Corridor
• Funding for
Regional Initiatives
• Broadband Development
in Rural Areas
• Support for Defense
Development Projects
Local:
• Continued Support for
Community Planning
• Support for Defense
Development Projects
• Rural Development
throughout six-county
region