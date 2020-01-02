Legalized Weed in Illinois affects neighboring states like Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Wednesday began the New Year, we reported about new laws taking place in Illinois. This included the legalized sale of recreational marijuana to consumers. A large portion of these consumers are nonresidents of the state of Illinois.

The lines were unbelievably long throughout the land of Lincoln Wednesday, however, it's more than just Illinois residents. A study by New Frontier Data says nonresident demand will make up at least 10% of sales in legal midwestern states.

For example, Michigan legalized the sale of marijuana starting December 1st. They sold $4.7 million of recreational weed in the first three weeks. Many sales went to people from nearby states Ohio and Indiana.

Marijuana possession still remains a class A misdemeanor in Indiana. Illinois marijuana companies say they have trained their workers to remind people that they can't take weed out of the state. Sergeant Matt Ames of Indiana State Police says that they will continue to enforce Indiana State Laws.

"We have had discussions about it at the command level and our number one responsibility is to enforce laws in the state of Indiana," Ames said, "That's what we will continue to do on a normal day basis and if you're in possession of marijuana, you can go to jail for it."

There are more specific restrictions for those out of state consumers when they purchase marijuana in Illinois.

Illinois residents can buy up to 30 grams of raw cannabis and five grams in a concentrated form. Those from out of state, such as an Indiana resident, can only purchase half of those amounts.

In Illinois, it can only be smoked in private residences or hotels that allow it. Illinois officials say they are focused on serving the people of Illinois, but they recognize that they are surrounded by states that have not legalized recreational marijuana use.

Their goal is to educate consumers on the restrictions involved. Ames says that Indiana State Police still plan to strictly enforce the stat's laws on marijuana.

"It can't be transported," Ames concluded, "If you go to Colorado and you pick up your marijuana and you're going all the way back to Maryland just traveling through--If you have it in your possession in the state of Indiana and you get stopped, then you will be prosecuted for having that in your possession."

Illinois officials say if you want to come to Illinois and partake in consuming marijuana, just be responsible and know the law.