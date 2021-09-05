Leaving his mark on the community - Garrett Sand's Kindness Project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Garrett Sands Kindness Project was created in memory of a young man who had a servant's heart,

and they need your help to bring an exciting addition to the beautiful Deming Park.

Sands was an athlete, an honorable student, and is remembered as a kind and helpful soul.

He strived to be better than he was the day before in all that he did.

His passion for fitness sparked the idea to donate an outdoor fitness station to Deming Park.

In order to make this possible, they need the communities help.

Sand's mom and founder of the charity Jayna Sullivan says this project has cost way more than expected, but they are not giving up on the cause.

Sullivan has been working tirelessly for a year and a half to make this happen.

"This has turned into a labor of love for me, and I don't quit," Sullivan said. "I'm not going to quit until I see it to the finish, but it would be helpful if I had some donations along the way."

Donations can be made to the Wabash Valley Community Foundation addressed to Garrett Sands, and on their website.